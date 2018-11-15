A little 'pun' as shoppers stock up before winter blast Video

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) - Before the snow begins to fall Thursday, many mid-state residents made a last-minute stop at the grocery store to stock up.

It's a tradition, it seems; and for some humorous ones, it actually involves more than just the basics of eggs, bread and milk.

"Gotta stock up on things like toothpicks, and chocolate syrup, paper clips and they got a special here on Christmas stockings," Chuck Lee joked while shopping at Weis Markets in Camp Hill. "They go well with the drier sheets, gotta stock up on those."

Lee was one of hundreds of shoppers making it a busier-than-usual night for Weis management.

"Much busier, people coming in after work trying to get everything together, getting meals ready for tomorrow," said assistant store manager, Walter Smith. "We have more cashiers this evening, more people stocking shelves trying to keep things really full."

Shoppers, milking shelves of the other white stuff - milk!

"Of course I'm getting milk, picked up a loaf of bread," said teacher, Jane Farrell. "I have no eggs, I have eggs at the house!"

While many of her students are probably hoping for an early snow day, Farrell hopes school is in session.

"It's a little too soon for me, I'd like to push snow days back in the school year a bit."