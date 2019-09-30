A long lost reunion for two cousins who survived the Holocaust

Two men separated as children during World War II are now reunited decades later. Both believed the other had perished in concentration camps, ABC News reports the incredible surprise reunion.

Holocaust survivor Morris Sana’s life has taken so many twists and turns and now at 87-years-old this may be the surprise of his life.

Seeing his cousin Simon Meyerovitch, who he hasn’t seen since they were children in Romania in the 1940s. Morris thought his relative had been killed by the nazis.

“His last memory is to come to the orphanage to visit Simon and to say goodbye because he was running away from the Nazis,” Carmela Ofer, a family member said.

Morris eventually escaped to Israel and started the search for any surviving family members, but time and again the results were grim.

“They were listed as perished in the holocaust,” Carmela said.

Morris and his family never gave up hope, so they turned to social media.

Carmela said, “It started with Carol my cousin from Houston placing an ad on facebook.”

It took nine more years after that facebook post, but then Simon’s granddaughter saw it and quickly reached out.

The family was in shock.

Simon was alive and living in England. They said ancestry.com confirmed the news that the family was related.

“If it happened to us it might happen to someone else. I mean this is a beautiful beautiful story,” Carmela said.

Now, the cousins can share a lifetime of history and hope.