A Midstate family cleaning up the aftermath of a fatal Halloween morning crash

SUSQUEHANNA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The aftermath of a deadly crash over the weekend now has a Midstate family picking up the pieces after their businesses were severely damaged.

Family members say they are focused on rebuilding, but with the amount of damage, it’s an extremely challenging process.

“You know, you don’t see things like this every day, you just don’t, it’s just hard to process,” Jeffery Stewart said.

At the intersection of 6th Street and Linglestown Road in Susquehanna Township; caution tape, broken pieces of wood, streets signs, and tarps are what’s left of the remodeled Barbershop 160 and Beauty Salon 160.

Stewart says he and family members have been working hard cleaning up the destruction and sifting through items that can be uncomfortable for many to see especially after a life was lost in this crash.

“We’re all just a big family trying to get through this, it is a disaster on everybody’s end this is nothing but, it can be replaced. A life can’t,” Stewart said.

Police say on the morning of Halloween, 47-year-old Amy Krick of Lebanon was killed after crashing into both buildings.

Officers say no one else was hurt but those cleaning up and viewing the aftermath are doing the best they can.

“The mother, daughters, the whole family was here as a team, but I have to be here to process make sure that I’m guiding this job correctly like it should be because this is tough,” Stewart said.

Family members say they’re praying for the loved ones of the driver that was killed.

“It’s a hard time for me, it’s hard processing all this, you know a life was lost, it’s hard,” Stewart said.

Family members say they will continue cleaning and rebuilding.

Our abc27 News team reached out to police and first responders about what caused the driver to veer off the road. Police say this is an ongoing investigation.