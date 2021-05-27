A Midstate Guide for Memorial Day

(WHTM) — With Memorial Day weekend coming quickly, towns all over the Midstate are preparing special events to honor those who’ve served in the U.S. military. While COVID-19 changed a few events, there are still plenty for locals to enjoy.

Each event is in alphabetical order.

Adams County

Gettysburg

Gettysburg Joint Veterans Memorial Day Commission will host their 154th Memorial Day parade and ceremony on May 31. The parade will begin at 2 p.m. at Lefever Street and go towards the Soldiers’ National Cemetery, where the ceremony will begin at 3 p.m.

Cumberland County

Boiling Springs

Boiling Spring’s Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 8851 is hosting its annual Memorial Day Parade on May 30 at 1 p.m. The parade starts at Boiling Springs High School and ends at the Memorial Clock Tower, where there will be ceremonies to honor veterans. Afterward, the VFW is hosting a picnic at the Boiling Springs Tavern parking lot. If it rains, the event will be canceled.

Camp Hill

Camp Hill’s American Legion Post 43 is holding a service at the Camp Hill Cemetery on Walnut Street on May 31 at 9:30 a.m. There will be no parade this year. LTC Matthew P. Smith from the Pa. Army National Guard will be a guest speaker. In the case of rain, the service will be held at the Camp Hill Borough Building.

Carlisle

Carlisle’s Joint Veterans Council is presenting a Memorial Day Service at the U.S. Army Heritage and Education Center on May 31 at 10 a.m., rain or shine. There will be no parade this year.

Enola

The American Legion Riders will perform field cross ceremonies on May 30 at 2 p.m. at the Enola American Legion Post 751.

Mechanicsburg

There are two events in Mechanicsburg this year. Mechanicsburg Area Veterans Council will host its service on May 31 at 11 a.m. at the Mechanicsburg Cemetery GAR monument. There will be no parade this year. The guest speaker will be Col. Doug Etters, and will happen rain or shine.

The Vietnam Veterans of Mechanicsburg is hosting a 2 p.m. service on May 31 at the Lincoln Colored Cemetery. It will happen no matter the weather.

Mount Holly Springs

Mount Holly Springs’ VFW Post 7343 is having a small ceremony on May 30 at 1 p.m. at the Mount Holly Springs Cemetery. Lieutenant Colonel Paul A. Tomcik will be a guest speaker. In the case of rain, it will be canceled.

Shippensburg

The Joint Veterans Council of Shippensburg is having its annual Memorial Day Parade and Ceremonies starting at Locust Grove Cemetery on May 31 at 10 a.m. They will hold services at Spring Hill Cemetery at 11:15 a.m. and a flag-raising ceremony at Shippensburg Veterans Memorial Park at 12 p.m. Navy and Marine Memorial Services will happen at 1:15 p.m. at Branch Bridge on King Street. And the parade will start on the corner of King and Prince Streets at 2 p.m. Inclement weather plans will be up to each post.

Dauphin County

Harrisburg

The Artsfest on City Island is back! The event will run May 29-30 from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. and May 31 from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. It will feature over 100 artisans and the Harrisburg Flea. There will also be an online marketplace.

There will be a Memorial Day celebration at SpringGate Vineyard on May 31 from 12 p.m. – 7 p.m. There will be live music and food trucks.

Lower Paxton Township

Robert H. Hoke Post 272 Linglestown American Legion is hosting the Linglestown Memorial Day Parade in Lower Paxton Township on May 31 at 1 p.m. starting at the Linglestown Firehouse.

Lancaster County

City of Lancaster

The Lancaster County Veterans Court and the court system’s DRIVE Committee is holding a Memorial Day ceremony on May 31 at 11 a.m. at the S. Duke Street Cemetery.

Manheim

The Manheim VFW is hosting a Memorial Day Parade on May 31 at 10 a.m. It will start at East High Street.

Marietta

The Marietta Legion Riders Post 466 is hosted a truncated version of its annual parade on May 31 at 10 a.m. The official parade was canceled.

Strasburg

The Strasburg Area Sertoma Club is holding its Memorial Day Parade and Service on May 31 at 9 a.m. It will begin the parade at the west end of Miller Street by Clearview Drive. The service will take place at the Strasburg Cemetery.

Lebanon County

Jonestown

Jonestown will host its Annual Block Party in the square in Jonestown on May 29 starting at 3 p.m.

Jonestown’s Memorial Day Parade will be held on May 31 at 1 p.m.

York County

Etters

Etters VFW is hosting its Memorial Day Parade and Celebration on May 31 at 10 a.m.

Red Lion

Red Lion’s Memorial Day Service will be held at Fairmount Park on May 31 at 10:30 a.m.