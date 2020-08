There’s a new primetime newscast coming to cable on WGN America. It’s called “Newsnation” and it will be powered by stories from Nexstar news stations across the country, including our own here at abc27.

Newsnation premieres September 1 on WGN America at 8 p.m. Anchors Rob Nelson and Albert Ramon joined us virtually from their studio in Chicago.

You can check out wgnamerica.com for all the latest Newsnation information.