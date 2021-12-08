‘A one-stop-shop’: sneak peek at plans for new Midstate health care center

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A new health care center is about to be built in the Midstate. Sadler Health Care is opening another facility in Mechanicsburg, where patients can get all kinds of different services under one roof.

Sadler says nearly 20% of the community where they’re building the new center is underserved. Director of Development Laurel Spagnolo believes it could help fill that need.

“This is going to open so many opportunities to people in the community,” Spagnolo said.

CEO Manal El Harrak explains the plan is to make it a ‘medical mall’, meaning they’ll offer primary care, dental, vision, mental health, and pharmacy services all in one building.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for abc27 newsletters here!

“A one-stop-shop, and that’s what we’re really striving for,” El Harrak said.

That convenience matters for the overwhelmingly low-income population they serve.

“We’re finding a lot of our patients having barriers with transportation, like you mentioned, childcare and being able to get them to a facility that can offer them all of their services under one roof and have that integration and collaboration between providers, it just makes it so much easier for patients,” El Harrak said.

They estimate their new location will be able to help 8,000 patients. It’s located on Trindle Road in Mechanicsburg, which is right in Pennsylvania’s fastest-growing county.

“Cumberland County is one of the fastest-growing areas for those not having insurance. So we’re trying to meet needs of the community,” Spagnolo said.

It will cost about $6.5 million. They’ve already got a big chunk of that through grants and donations and they’re fundraising to get the rest.

“Our goal is three million dollars to help create the difference between the grants that we’ve received and the expense that we’re going to incur,” Spagnolo said.

They think the cost will be well worth the result.

“Bringing all of that in a package that’s also affordable and high quality is going to go a long way for our population and help support their changing needs,” El Harrak said.

Now they’ve got work to do to get it there.

“This is a dream and we want to bring this to reality,” Spagnolo said.

The plan is to start construction in the Spring of 2022 and hopefully open up in the beginning of 2023.