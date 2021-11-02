A string of robberies in Shippensburg have police, University students reacting

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police is investigating robberies in Shippensburg with similarities. All took place within days of each other and victims describe similar clothing and items stolen like phones and wallets.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here!

“We are assuming it is the same group, both times were approximately five-eight men,” Trooper Megan Ammerman, State Police, said.

Timeline:

October 17, 2021: Shippensburg Police Department investigating a robbery, which occurred at approximately 0200 hours in which the victim was assaulted, robbed, and clothing was taken.

October 23, 2021: Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) Carlisle is investigating a similar assault, which occurred at approximately 2030 hours. During this assault, the male victim was walking southeast in the area of 217 High Street, Shippensburg Township.

October 30, 2021: At approximately 4:15 a.m., PSP Carlisle was notified of a robbery that occurred near the intersection of Coy Avenue and Rotz Avenue, Shippensburg Township. . During the robbery, the 3 victims (1 male, 2 female) were walking northeast on Coy Avenue.

“It’s concerning, especially at night being a woman,” Grace Lundy, Shippensburg University junior, said.

Trooper Ammerman says to residents, stay vigilant.

“If you have to walk in the dark somewhere keep your phone in your hand, if you need to call, call the get something so you can be identified and be seen,” Trooper Ammerman added.

Michael Rinaldi, Shippensburg Borough Police Department, did not want to go on camera. He tells abc27 that all three are open investigations. Rinaldi says they are assisting the PSP with two of the cases.

While the incidents did not happen directly on Shippensburg University’s campus, they do have some students worried.

“I always knew especially in a college town there can be danger on or off-campus, but first year living off-campus it is a little worrisome,” Lundy said.

Lundy and Jenna Bailey, a Shippensburg University junior, both live off-campus for the very first time and got the news from an officer knocking on their door.

“He was asking if we heard about it, saw anything on our street but I mean we were asleep,” Bailey said. “Definitley has been scary because they have been happening close to where I live.”

Shippensburg University released a statement to students following the incident that said:

“These off-campus incidents have occurred in the jurisdiction of the Pennsylvania State Police. The PSP is the lead investigative agency, and University Police are collaboratively supporting the PSP in their investigation. The university cannot comment further on active and ongoing PSP investigations.”