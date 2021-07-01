A timeline of the 30-hour standoff in Lower Paxton Township

36-year-old Derrick Hutcherson is facing charges of attempted murder and child endangerment following a nearly 30-hour standoff with police

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A document from law enforcement details the timeline of the 30-hour hostage situation involving a 2-year-old and elderly woman in Lower Paxton Township.

Monday, June 28

9:42 a.m. – Officers dispatched to the Pennswood Apartments for a verbal domestic dispute. Officers report the suspect, 36-year-old Derrick Hutcherson, was not pleased with the police presence.

10:07 a.m. – Incident cleared.

12:02 p.m. – Police dispatched for multiple reports of a female shot.

12:04 p.m. – Police arrive and discover the victim conscious with a gunshot wound to the head. The victim informs police she was shot by Hutcherson.

12:07 p.m. – Police remove the patient and a command is established.

12:09 p.m. – A perimeter was established around the residence. Command requests support from CRT.

12:56 p.m. – Suspect reported to have covered the windows and barricade the doors. CRT arrives on scene and assumes an inner perimeter.

1:14 p.m. – Suspect calls 911 saying “I shot my baby’s mother” advising police he has people in the residence with him. Talks with a negotiator remain on and off throughout the incident.

1:55 p.m. – Authorities confirm a two-year-old and an elderly woman are held hostage.

According to reports, law enforcement teams spent hours trying to get Hutcherson out of the apartment. Police even turned off the power in hopes the heat would pressure a surrender.

Tuesday, June 29

9:13 p.m. – Suspect fires multiple shots at police during an attempted hostage rescue. Hutcherson was taken into custody.

9:14 p.m. – SCEMS out with three, reports no injuries.

10:18 p.m. – Hutcherson is transported to Dauphin County Booking

Wednesday, June 30

Lower Paxton Township Public Safety Director Adam Kosheba and District Attorney Fran Chardo host a press conference recapping the standoff.

Police say the woman who suffered a gunshot wound has undergone surgery and is expected to survive.

Hutcherson is facing charges of attempted murder and child endangerment with more charges expected after evidence is gathered and examined.

