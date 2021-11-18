Aaminah and Giana Vicosa located after being abducted by father

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Aaminah Vicosa and Giana Vicosa have been located according to Pennsylvania State Police. The condition of the girls is not known at this time.

Police have been searching for Aaminah and Giana since they were abducted by their father, Robert Vicosa. The search for the girls is now over.

In a brief press conference, the York County District Attorney Dave Sunday said this is a “tragic event.” Multiple fatalities have been confirmed, but the exact number has not yet been released.

A Maryland State Police press conference is expected at 6 p.m. tonight.

