Abandoned dog in Hummelstown rescued, doing okay

HUMMELSTOWN, Pa.(WHTM) — Hummelstown Police say a late Christmas present came for an abandoned dog in Dauphin County.

Officers rescued a chocolate lab named Santa on Christmas Eve and transported him to the Humane Society.

An investigation revealed the owner was a Dauphin County resident who forced Santa to fend for himself mid-December. Police say the owner admitted he was frustrated with the dog’s behavior due to age and health conditions.

The owner has pleaded guilty to three summary charges.

Santa is currently being treated for Lyme’s Disease but is doing okay. When he is fully recovered he will be put up for adoption through the Humane Society of Harrisburg.

The Humane Society of Harrisburg is located at 7790 Grayson Road and can be contacted at 717-564-3320.