Abandoned Hummelstown dog still looking for his forever home

HUMMELSTOWN, Pa.(WHTM) — Hummelstown police rescued an abandoned dog in Dauphin County back in December but he is still looking for a forever home.

Officers rescued a chocolate Labrador named Santa on Christmas Eve and transported him to the Humane Society. An investigation revealed the owner was a Dauphin County resident who forced Santa to fend for himself mid-December.

Police say the owner admitted he was frustrated with the dog’s behavior due to age and health conditions. The owner has pleaded guilty to three summary charges.

Santa, who is now named Rudy, was taken to Brookline Labrador Retriever Rescue. They say Rudy weighs 75 pounds, is somewhere around nine to eleven years old and has all of his shots.

A woman from Exton, Pa. is currently fostering Rudy. She calls him Rudy, short for the reindeer.

Rudy’s hips are a bit worn but he takes a pill that helps and also has medication for anxiety.

The foster mom posted on behalf of Rudy and said in a Facebook post, “I love my crate for shorter periods of time and always find yummy surprises in there. I love to spend time in my fenced in yard smelling the air and watching the birds. I love being with people after I am given a chance to sniff them out. I am working on saying hello to strangers. I practice every morning and night on my walks. I have lots of love in me. I am looking for someone who spends most of their time hanging out at home and wants a best buddy to be by their side.”

If you or someone you know would like more information on how to adopt Rudy, visit brooklinelabrescue.org.