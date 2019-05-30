abc27 is hosting a Healthcare Education & Career Fair!



Presented By:



When: Wednesday, June 5, 2019 from 9 am - 4 pm



Where: Sheraton Harrisburg Hershey Hotel

4650 Lindle Rd, Harrisburg, PA 17111



Join Seminars: Seminars will be held by Penn State Health, Pennsylvania College of Health Sciences, and UPMC Pinnacle

Penn State Health:

10:15 am - 11:00 am. "Diversity in the Health Care Profession"



UPMC Pinnacle:

11:15 am - 12:00 pm. "The Interview Process"



Pennsylvania College of Health Sciences:

1:15 pm - 2:00 pm. "Your Healthcare Career Path and the Education you'll need"





Pre-Registration for seminars is recommended.

You can preregister by filling out our form HERE

or by calling:

717-214-3945 ext 10.

Sponsors:

Overall Sponsor:



Education Sponsor:





Participants





Aveanna is the nation's largest provider of pediatric home care. We offer high-quality pediatric skilled nursing, pediatric therapy, autism services, enteral nutrition, therapy and adult services.





Even with six nationally accredited senior living communities across four states, there's more to Asbury than vibrant retirement living and quality long-term care services.



Highlighted Listing

Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA)

Discover why we've been certified as a Great Place to Work!

An Asbury Community, Springhill Senior Living is a leading Continuing Care Retirement Community in Erie, Pennsylvania.

We have Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) opportunities available in our Forestview Skilled Nursing.

Springhill is committed to celebrating and encouraging a meaningful work - life balance for associates. We offer an excellent compensation, which includes PTO and an excellent 401k retirement savings plan. Our associates have access to fitness facilities, classes and cafeteria, all on our beautiful property. We celebrate diversity, promote spiritual growth and wellness, and encourage career advancement through a wide range of educational classes and mentorship programs.

Hours for this position are as follows:

Full-Time , (80 hours/pay period)

, (80 hours/pay period) Must be available to work every other weekend and holidays

The Asbury network of residences is a vibrant community that has been creating career opportunities since 1926, and we're always growing stronger. Asbury is committed to enhancing the lives of adults age 55 plus. If a career providing compassionate care and service to older adults, appeals to you, we encourage you to explore employment opportunities with us.



CIMS- Clinical Information Management Systems provides health care systems with the answer to the increasing demand for means to increase efficiency and quality medical scribe solution in the Harrisburg, PA and South Central PA allowing healthcare providers the ability to spend more time with their patients.



Highlighted Listing

Clinical Information Specialist

Clinical Information Specialists (CISs) serve as an active, valuable member of the healthcare team, providing real-time charting for physicians by shadowing them throughout their shifts and performing a variety of helpful tasks that improve workflow, patient care, and satisfaction. CISs minimize the healthcare provider's clerical functions while maximizing his/her clinical role, all while gaining hands-on experience that develops an in-depth understanding of the medical environment, terminology, and fundamentals of medical providers. Training and working as a CIS will help you gain rare clinical experiences that will help you grow as a person and as a professional.

For aspiring physicians, physician assistants, nurses, and healthcare professionals, serving as a CIS provides valuable experiences. While nothing can completely prepare you for the rigors of medical school, CISs gain perspective into day-to-day operations, learn medical terminology, and experience the challenges and rewards they can expect in their future careers. Set yourself apart from the rest of the graduate school applicants and become a highly trained, skilled, CIS.

For others, being a CIS can provide an opportunity to make a positive contribution in the lives of both patients and healthcare providers while creating a career path with advancement opportunities in clinical information management, both with CIMS and in the medical field at large.

A Clinical Information Specialist:

Follows a physician through the clinical shift, charting patient encounters in real time using Electronic Health Record software, and other templates.

Provides assistance with the clerical activities of doctors and mid-level providers.

Is under the direct oversight of the physician. The physician will review and approve actions to be taken at key junctures during patient care.

May gather laboratory results, radiology reports, medical records, and other data for review by the physician.

May independently obtain past medical history, review of systems, social, and family history.

Gathers data for all medical encounters.

Prepares discharge paperwork and/or prescriptions.

Serves as a customer service liaison.

Prepares plans for follow-up care.





Diakon: Many Hands, guided by One Heart, that daily transform the lives of thousands of children, youths, families, and older adults through programs ranging from adoption, foster care and at-risk youth services to counseling and comprehensive senior living communities. Dating to 1868, Diakon aids people of all faiths through compassionate service, gracious hospitality and charitable care.

With "Many Hands"—our dedicated staff members—guided by "One Heart" of compassionate care for others, each day Diakon makes a difference in the lives of children, youths, families and individuals of all ages, fulfilling our more than-150-year-old mission.

Compensation and Benefits:

Diakon offers a competitive compensation and benefits package for Full-Time and Part-Time employees including medical, dental, vision, and prescription drug coverage. We also offer tuition assistance, generous paid time off, 401(k) plan with employer match, voluntary short-term disability, long-term disability, life insurance and the ability to earn referral bonuses up to $3,000.

EOE/M/F/Vets/Disabled

Please contact:

Christa Corum, Diakon Recruiter at 1-877-666-5784 or recruiter@diakon.org with any questions or check out our website at www.diakon.org/careers/





Conveniently positioned at the intersection of several major highways, Eastern University's new Harrisburg location provides convenient access to Harrisburg's adult students, along with a state-of-the-art learning experience. The impressive new 4,600-square-foot location features six professional and exceptionally modern classrooms, equipped with large smart TVs and WiFi hotspots. The location also includes a student lounge and kitchenette so that adult students coming from work can relax and enjoy a meal before class.



Highlighted Programs

MS in Health Services Management

The MS in Health Services Management allows students to further their careers as leaders in the health care industry. Students learn about current health care trends and issues and are provided with the opportunity to develop their leadership and communication skills. The program is taught by expert faculty who are actively working in managerial roles in the areas they are teaching.



The Fast-Track MBA in Health Administration, offered in Philadelphia, Harrisburg, and online, addresses the business issues unique to health-related institutions. This program equips students to navigate the interaction of health administration with economics, government policies & regulations, leadership, and information technology.





The Gardens at Blue Ridge is a skilled nursing and rehabilitation facility located in Harrisburg, PA. Our center offers short-term rehabilitation, including physical therapy, occupational therapy, and speech therapy as well as long-term care services. Our services include wound care, dialysis, LVAD and bariatric care. Resident amenities include, enclosed courtyards with gardens and fish pond, resident computers and pianos. is a skilled nursing and rehabilitation facility located in Harrisburg, PA. Our center offers short-term rehabilitation, including physical therapy, occupational therapy, and speech therapy as well as long-term care services. Our services include wound care, dialysis, LVAD and bariatric care. Resident amenities include, enclosed courtyards with gardens and fish pond, resident computers and pianos.

The Gardens at West Shore is a skilled nursing and rehabilitation facility located in Camp Hill, Pennsylvania, adjacent to Geisinger Holy Spirit Hospital. Our post-acute care unit offers short-term rehabilitation with a range of therapies. Our long-term unit includes a secure memory care unit.





Everything we do is about caring for our patients, our members, our students, our Geisinger family and our communities. Founded more than 100 years ago by Abigail Geisinger for her central Pennsylvania community, Geisinger has expanded and evolved to meet regional needs and developed innovative, national programs in the process.



Making an appointment to discuss your health should be a high priority for all adults. It should come as no surprise that adults who receive regular primary care checkups and preventive care have better health outcomes. Living longer, feeling more energized and maintaining independence for as long as possible are just some of the benefits of keeping up with primary care. Some adults avoid visiting a doctor because they are afraid the experience is cost-prohibitive or that they will have no control over the types of tests performed. They also may worry they will be judged for their weight or preexisting conditions. You do not have to worry about any of those things occurring at Hamilton Health Center in Harrisburg. Our mission is centered around providing a safe, quality health space in the community for all people regardless of income level and insurance status.





Looking to kickstart and exhilarate your career? Are you ready for a change to a field loaded with potential and exciting challenges?

Looking to kickstart and exhilarate your career? Are you ready for a change to a field loaded with potential and exciting challenges?

Careers in Management and eBusiness (Digital Marketing and Business Analytics), Cybersecurity Operations and Management (Cyber Management and Leadership and Cyber Operations Management), and BSN are among today's hottest fields. And that means opportunity for you!



Highlighted Program

RN to BSN Program (online)

The Harrisburg University RN to BSN program offers the strong online BSN program you would expect from a STEM-centered university. Like other offerings you may have seen, the HU BSN program is an 18-month online program that builds on your prior education and experience as a registered nurse with an associate degree or hospital diploma. However that's where the similarities end.

At Harrisburg University, we deliver a level of nursing education that goes beyond what you can expect (and get) from other programs. Your instructors are experienced in the healthcare and nursing field and offer an interdisciplinary-centered education that utilizes experts in Genetics, Epidemiology, Ethics, and Informatics.

You'll combine academic coursework with professional practice while completing your BSN program. Coursework in evidence-based practice and science not only prepares you to meet every employer expectation for a BSN, but also preps you for a future graduate program. Your practicum components include an emphasis on advocacy and you have opportunities to gain practical experience in areas of special interest to you.

Research courses engage you with your actual practice or employment setting. You are a nurse colleague at HU. You'll also experience the freedom of greater career mobility and be ready to pursue a graduate degree if desired. That's the HU difference at work to give you extra knowledge, experience, and a boost in your nursing career.





We care for people nationwide, but a single principle within Our Vision binds them together—we are dedicated to providing the highest quality in health care services. We research, evaluate, train and implement the care programs that work toward the highest practicable level of well-being for our patients and residents. The footprint may be large, 30 states across the U.S., but instilling our proven care principles and protocols is just as broad in carrying out our commitment to quality.





Keystone Human Services works to create an environment where all people, regardless of ability, can grow, make choices and be valued and contributing members of the community.

The Perks:

• Knowing you make a difference everyday

• Competitive benefits package including medical, dental, vision, 401K, and more

• Generous paid time off program

• Extensive training and learning opportunities

• Career development and advancement







We specialize in placing healthcare professionals at a variety of settings. We are currently looking for Certified Nursing Assistants, Licensed Practical Nurses, and Registered Nurses in the Central Pennsylvania area. Call 717-918-6107 or go to www.prominentstaffing.com to apply now!





Messiah College is a nationally ranked, private Christian college with a student body of 3,375 undergraduate and graduate students. Our scenic 471-acre suburban campus is located in central Pennsylvania, just 12 miles from the state capital of Harrisburg. The College was founded in 1909 by the Brethren in Christ Church. Today, the College's faith base is broadly evangelical and includes students and employees from a variety of denominations and Christian faith traditions.



Messiah Lifeways® is a non-profit organization that provides a comprehensive network of senior community services and residential communities designed to help you live a Life.Embraced℠. Our roots trace back to 1896, when the Brethren in Christ Church founded Messiah Home in Harrisburg, PA to serve older adults with Christ-like love.

Highlighted Positions

Nursing Assistants (certified and non-certified) Full time/part time 1st, 2nd and 3rd shift. Licensed Practical Nurses (LPN) Full time 2nd shift, part time 1st and 3rd shift. Registered Nurse (RN) Full time 3rd shift supervisor/staff nurse, full time 3rd shift staff nurse. Home Care Assistants (HCA) Part time 1st shift and 2nd shift, per diem Benefits:

• Medical, Dental, and Vision insurance with a minimal contribution

• Retirement savings with a match

• Long-term and Short-term disability

• Employee Assistance Program

• Paid Time Off and Short-term Leave

• Shift Differentials

• On-site, subsidized childcare

• Free use of the pool and fitness center

• Meal discounts in all on-site restaurants, cafés, and more! Educational Programs:

CNA sponsorship program for current team members. Get paid while you attend class, and we will pay for your class! Education assistance program. Potential to be reimbursed for continuing education.



OSS Health COMPENSATION & BENEFITS: OSS Health offers a full range of benefit options to staff, with many options available to those who work part-time. Just some of the benefits offered are listed below: • Medical and Prescription Insurance, with additional script options available at no cost. Individual premiums are below average in our area and across the country.

• Dental & Vision Insurance offered at very low rates

• Generous paid time off, including holiday pay.

• Exceptional retirement plan, with the option of placing your own funds into the Plan almost immediately upon hire.

• Clinical Ladder program designed to take you further in your career

• Educational Assistance program available to assist you in furthering your education





Highlighted Positions

Surgical Tech

Participates as a member of the OR team in planning, preparing, and producing a safe and effective OR experience for patients undergoing surgery

Supports the operation of the OR by sterilizing, cleaning, wrapping, storing and distributing supplies, instruments and equipment used in the care of OSS Health patients.

Responsible for cleaning the Surgery Department after each case, terminally cleaning the operating rooms, central sterile, staff lounge, staff locker rooms, staff offices, and common areas in the Surgical Department.

For more information and additional job opportunities, please go to www.osshealth.com and select Join Our Team.

An Unparalleled Experience! A dynamic and academically rigorous institution, PA College is a private, accredited, four-year college focusing exclusively on the field of health care. Offering associate, bachelor's, master's and doctoral degree programs, as well as a number of certificate programs, PA College provides professional development for health care workers throughout their career. Located in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, the College attracts a select group of more than 1,800 students to study with faculty who are experts in their specialty areas. Our dedicated faculty and staff make a difference every day in the lives of the students — who will go on to make a difference in the lives of their patients. Be part of educating the health care providers of tomorrow! Join us to see how fulfilling a career in health care education can be or check out our wide array of health care academic programs.







Penn State Health is a multi-hospital health system serving patients and communities across 29 counties in central Pennsylvania. It employs more than 14,000 people systemwide. The system includes Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center, Penn State Children's Hospital, and Penn State Cancer Institute based in Hershey, Pa.; Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center in Reading, Pa.; and more than 1,400 physicians and direct care providers at 119 medical office locations. Additionally, the system jointly operates various health care providers, including Penn State Health Rehabilitation Hospital, Hershey Outpatient Surgery Center, Hershey Endoscopy Center, Horizon Home Healthcare and Pennsylvania Psychiatric Institute. In December 2017, Penn State Health partnered with Highmark Health to facilitate creation of a value-based, community care network in the region. Penn State Health shares an integrated strategic plan and operations with Penn State College of Medicine, the University's medical school. With campuses in State College and Hershey, Pa., the College of Medicine boasts a portfolio of more than $100 million in funded research and more than 1,700 students and trainees in medicine, nursing, other health professions and biomedical research.





We specialize in placing healthcare professionals at a variety of settings. We are currently looking for Certified Nursing Assistants, Licensed Practical Nurses, and Registered Nurses in the Central Pennsylvania area. Call 717-918-6107 or go to We specialize in placing healthcare professionals at a variety of settings. We are currently looking for Certified Nursing Assistants, Licensed Practical Nurses, and Registered Nurses in the Central Pennsylvania area. Call 717-918-6107 or go to www.prominentstaffing.com to apply now!





Residential Is A Leading Provider Of Home Health, Palliative, And Hospice Services.

Residential Is A Leading Provider Of Home Health, Palliative, And Hospice Services.

We focus on growing impactful solutions that meet dynamic needs across the entire healthcare continuum. We consistently integrate innovative service offerings that improve the outcomes and experiences of patients, caregivers, family members, physicians and other providers.



Highlighted Positions

Full-Time Home Health Registered Nurses throughout Central PA

Benefits: Residential offers competitive pay, comprehensive benefits package, paid vacation, growth opportunities, innovative technology, company vehicle program, and a strong company culture.





Select Medical made a commitment 20 years ago to deliver an exceptional patient care experience that promotes healing andrecovery in a compassionate environment. We have honored that promise every day since 1997, by helping to define the nation's standard of excellence in specialized hospital and rehabilitative care. Today, we have grown to almost 41,500 employees treating tens of thousands of patients a year in our 101 long-term acute care hospitals, 20 acute medical rehabilitation hospitals, 1,611 outpatient rehabilitation clinics and 300 Concentra occupational centers.

New Grads Welcome! Sign-On Bonus Offered! Comprehensive Benefits Package!





SpiriTrust Lutheran® delivers an array of programs and services that touch thousands of lives each day. Our service footprint has grown well beyond our humble beginnings when Sister Charlotte Weissgerber, a prominent social worker from Philadelphia, came to York in 1951 as the first executive director of Lutheran Welfare Services. We have always played an important role in providing compassionate care and support to those we serve in our communities to ensure their well-being and help them achieve an optimal quality of life. As needs grew and shifted, we opened new programs, expanded our territory and partnered with others to offer a variety of care options in multiple settings. Our name, SpiriTrust Lutheran, captures the essence of who we are and the care and compassion our amazing team delivers. It embraces our Lutheran heritage, our spirit of service, and the reality that people come to us because of their trust in us. Today, we provide residential living, assisted living, personal care, memory support and nursing and rehabilitation services in six senior living communities; home care, in-home support, hospice services and palliative care; an innovative program for clinically frail adults aged 55 and older in need of nursing home level-of-care; counseling services; financial education and coaching; domestic abuse solutions; services for the deaf and hard of hearing; volunteer income tax assistance; and an array of volunteer programs. Annually, we serve more than 23,000 people in 17 counties in Pennsylvania and three in northern Maryland. We look forward to the future as we continually strive to make a meaningful difference in the lives of those we serve each day.

Responsible for providing skilled nursing services and management of client cases as assigned; coordinating work within the department, as well as with other departments; complying with operating policies and procedures and regulatory requirements; communicating with appropriate personnel; responding to inquiries or requests for information; maintaining appropriate records and providing assigned reports.





Whether you or your loved one needs short-term rehabilitation or longer-term care, Spring Creek has you covered. Our dedicated team of medical professionals ensure that patients Spring Back Fast from injuries or operations. Residents who require longer-term support and services will find the highest quality of care, with beautiful grounds to enjoy and a wide variety of activities to stay engaged. Whether you or your loved one needs short-term rehabilitation or longer-term care, Spring Creek has you covered. Our dedicated team of medical professionals ensure that patients Spring Back Fast from injuries or operations. Residents who require longer-term support and services will find the highest quality of care, with beautiful grounds to enjoy and a wide variety of activities to stay engaged.





StoneRidge Retirement Living Communities, a leading non-profit Christian Retirement Community, is seeking the following positions at their Carlisle and Myerstown Communities:

RNs, LPNs, CNAs

Dietary Aides

Team Members enjoy a comprehensive benefit package that includes company-paid medical, dental and vision, short-term disability, life insurance, 401(k) with company match, a compettve wage structure, PTO and company provided uniforms.





Sweet Home Healthcare is a licensed, bonded and insured home healthcare agency with offices in and throughout Pennsylvania & Ohio specializing in live-in and live-out services from as little as 4 hours a day up to 24 hours a day, short term and long term assignments. We have set out to distinguish ourselves from other agencies in the quality of our people, the reliability of our screening process, our communicative approach with our customers, and the experience/tenure of our management personnel. We firmly believe that our people make the difference. We screen our care providers thoroughly. Our aim is to ensure our clients receive the best care for their loved ones. We operate under the guiding philosophy: "Compassion you can count on" Sweet Home Healthcare was founded in 2012 with the sole focus of improving the quality of life for the sick and disabled in Pennsylvania. Providing long term care for a sibling inspired our founder to start Sweet Home Healthcare. At Sweet Home, we take the care and respect for both patients and caregivers seriously and strive to ensure both every day. Our proprietary SeekFirst (TM) program focuses on individualized care for each consumer. Today, Sweet Home works with over 2000 consumers and caregivers and serves over 15 counties with locations throughout Philadelphia, Scranton, and Harrisburg.





Temple's College of Public Health is leading a new movement to reimagine the future of public health. Through transdisciplinary research and inter-professional education, our faculty and students embrace public health as a catalyst for individual and community change and well-being. At our college, teams of professionals work together on innovative designs and delivery solutions for healthcare, disease prevention and social welfare. We are generating new knowledge, conducting state-of-the-art education, and training a new generation of clinicians and researchers. The College of Public Health is one of the largest and most diverse colleges of its kind in the country, incorporating healthcare and health services disciplines as well as traditional public health programs. The college is home to the Departments of Communication Sciences and Disorders, Epidemiology and Biostatistics, Health Services Administration and Policy, Kinesiology, Nursing, Physical Therapy, Rehabilitation Sciences, and Social and Behavioral Sciences, as well as the School of Social Work. Across our 20 disciplines and more than 50 academic programs, we are working to serve our students and our community. Join us—together, we are redefining what it means to be leaders in public health.





The UPMC Pinnacle health system includes seven acute care hospitals with 1,160 licensed beds, over 160 outpatient clinics and ancillary facilities, more than 2,900 physicians and allied health professionals, and approximately 11,000 employees. It is a health care hub serving Dauphin, Cumberland, Perry, York, Lancaster, Lebanon, Juniata, Franklin, Adams and parts of Snyder counties.



Highlighted Positions

Medical Technologist

Uses independent judgment in applying scientific principles of manual and automated methods in the performance of medical laboratory procedures to be used by physicians in the diagnosis and treatment of disease. May work independently or in varying size groups, rotating among sections of the laboratory or in permanently assigned sections providing 24-hour daily staffing under the supervision of a section supervisor, administrative director or Medical Director of the clinical laboratory.

Clinical responsibilities include, but are not limited to: prep exam rooms, take vital signs, assist practitioner with examination, administer treatments, perform EKG's, perform lab testing. Non-clinical responsibilities include, but are not limited to: answering phones, scheduling appointments, check in/outs, providing test results to patient per providers orders.

If you are a skilled nurse who is committed to providing quality care, UPMC Pinnacle can help you take your career to the next level.



At Widener University, we believe academic excellence, career preparation, and civic engagement are the foundations for success. Those values are incorporated into more than 60-degree options university-wide, including top-ranked programs in nursing, engineering, social work, and the arts & sciences. Widener meets students where they are in their education journeys, with associate, baccalaureate, master, and doctoral degrees. We have two distinct law schools in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, and in Wilmington, Delaware, too. Our close-knit community of top-notch teachers, nationally renowned researchers, and students from 48 states and 37 countries are passionate about learning, leadership, and making a difference. See our Programs!