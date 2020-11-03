abc27 News+ Nightside: Election day COVID kits, traffic congestion on Tuesday, Midstate housing boom, Capital City Mall bankruptcy

On Monday, Nov. 2, ABC 27 News’ Valerie Pritchett shares the top stories of the evening:
- Election Day COVID kits: For Pa. voters who plan to vote in person, state election officials say to expect social distancing and mask-wearing to be enforced at local polling stations. Secretary of Health Rachel Levine encourages Pennsylvanians to come prepared with a COVID kit, consisting of hand sanitizer, a mask, a black or blue ballpoint pen, and the COVID Alert PA app.
- Ballot collection may cause traffic congestion: York County is warner its residents about potential traffic delays at Market Street, George Street, and North Beaver Street where voters are able to drive up and drop off their mail-in ballots or vote in person on Tuesday.
- Free bus rides to vote in York and Hanover: Transportation to the polls is free on Tuesday for residents of York or Hanover who wish to vote in person. Anyone who is interested in taking advantage of this opportunity is encouraged to call 717-814-8458 to be picked up.
- Coronavirus in Pa. update: 3,929 new cases (Sunday and Monday), 11 new deaths, bringing the statewide total to 211,996 cases, and 8,823 deaths.
- The Midstate housing marking is experiencing a boom lately. Prices of homes in Central Pa. are up nearly 5%, compared to last year: Harrisburg, +5.3%, York, +4.8%, and Lancaster, +5.1%.
- Capital City Mall bankruptcy: The owner of the Capital City Mall in Camp Hill is filing for bankruptcy. Pennsylvania’s Real Estate Investment Trust owns several malls, restaurants, movie theaters, and gyms in the state that are also filing for bankruptcy.