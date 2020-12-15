ABC27 Original: Lancaster Co. has the best COVID-19 positivity rate in the Midstate, still worse than 2/3 of the country

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Even the best-off Midstate county for new COVID-19 cases relative to its population — currently Lancaster — has a higher new-cases-per-capita figure than 68 percent of counties in America, according to an ABC27 analysis of data provided by the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center.
Mifflin, currently the Midstate’s hardest-hit county — ranked by new cases in the past seven days per 100,000 residents in each county — is worse off than 97 percent of counties, according to the same analysis. Mifflin ranks No. 98 out of 3,243 counties (including 100 county-equivalents in territories such as Guam).
Here’s how all 10 Midstate counties rank. “Percentile” means the percentage of counties with a lower number of cases per 100,000 residents. For example, Perry County ranks No. 623 out of all 3,243 county and county-equivalents in America, and it more cases per 100,000 residents than 81 percent of counties in America.
|County
|Cases per 100,000 residents
|National rank out of 3,243 U.S. counties and county-equivalents
|Percentile rank among U.S. counties
|Mifflin
|1,053
|98
|97
|Juniata
|896
|202
|94
|York
|792
|339
|90
|Franklin
|773
|362
|89
|Perry
|648
|623
|81
|Lebanon
|624
|686
|79
|Dauphin
|606
|759
|77
|Adams
|566
|875
|73
|Cumberland
|565
|878
|73
|Lancaster
|525
|1,042
|68