ABC27 Original: Lancaster Co. has the best COVID-19 positivity rate in the Midstate, still worse than 2/3 of the country

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Even the best-off Midstate county for new COVID-19 cases relative to its population — currently Lancaster — has a higher new-cases-per-capita figure than 68 percent of counties in America, according to an ABC27 analysis of data provided by the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center.

Mifflin, currently the Midstate’s hardest-hit county — ranked by new cases in the past seven days per 100,000 residents in each county — is worse off than 97 percent of counties, according to the same analysis. Mifflin ranks No. 98 out of 3,243 counties (including 100 county-equivalents in territories such as Guam).

Here’s how all 10 Midstate counties rank. “Percentile” means the percentage of counties with a lower number of cases per 100,000 residents. For example, Perry County ranks No. 623 out of all 3,243 county and county-equivalents in America, and it more cases per 100,000 residents than 81 percent of counties in America.