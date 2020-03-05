ABC27 Photojournalist Anthony Durso named finalist in NPPA Best of Photojournalist

The National Press Photographers Association (NPPA) announced their finalists list for the annual “Best of” Photojournalism Contest. ABC27 Photojournalist Anthony Durso was named a finalist for four separate stories, and received Honorable Mention for “Good Friends and Good Greens.”

The contest is one of the hardest to win, as the best photographers, editors, MMJ’s and reporters are measured against each other and against the​ highest standards for visual storytelling in the country. The NPPA is the leading voice advocating for the work of visual journalists today. Founded in the days of sheet film box cameras and newsreels, this organization fights for the working news photographer, videographer and multimedia journalist in the Internet age.

The stories are linked below.

Video Editing Division-General Soft News Edit-Photographers Only

Digging Throug​h The Dirt

Video Editing Division-Sports Edit-Editors and Photographers

Battle on the Mat

Good Friends and Good Greens (Honorable Mention)

News Feature (Photojournalists)

These Are Comforters