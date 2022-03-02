Too soon. Too tragically.

That best describes the passing of Mechanicsburg’s Derrick Ometz, 45, who died from injuries sustained in a skiing accident at Roundtop Mountain Resort in York County on February 20.

Ometz was in supervisory management and a program analyst at Mechanicsburg’s Naval Supply System Command. He is survived by Allison, his wife of 23 years, daughter Alexia, her husband Seth, and son Elijah.

Derrick graduated from Penn State University and began his career as a meteorologist at abc27.

“It’s such a shock, just horrible,” said Mick O’Hearn, who was a fellow meteorologist at abc27. “I remember him as an affable young man with a great sense of humor. And he was working with us when his daughter was born. He was just so thrilled,” O’Hearn said of Ometz, who broadcast at abc27 from 1999-2004.

“His priorities were faith, family and career. As soon as you met him you knew that,” said longtime abc27 forecaster Chuck Rhodes, who is now retired but hired Ometz out of college.

Indeed, faith was a priority for Ometz who was a member of First United Methodist Church in Mechanicsburg, serving in the music ministry, the church administrative board, and as an usher.

“He was one of the brightest and nicest guys I have ever worked with,” Rhodes added, saying Ometz was especially gifted with computers and the latest weather graphics systems. Rhodes said Ometz had the machines doing things that even the manufacturer’s representatives didn’t know they could do. “He put us on the cutting edge of computer and weather graphics almost singlehandedly.”

After leaving abc27, Ometz pursued the IT field, first at Prelude Services of Mechanicsburg for 12 years before landing at NAVSUP.

But his favorite job was husband and dad.

“I did a double-take when I saw the news,” Rhodes said of Ometz’s passing. “It’s just so sad. He was in the prime of his life and a great family man.”

In a statement, Roundtop Mountain Resort’s parent company “regretfully confirmed a serious incident.” It added, “Vail Resorts family extend our deepest sympathy and support to our guest’s family and friends.”

But Rhodes, ever the humorist, shared two funny stories that he and Derrick often laughed about.

The first involved Ometz breaking into the business and Chuck helping him get over his nervousness of forecasting on television. Ometz had been the Drum Major for the Penn State Blue Band in 1996-97.

“I said, so you run out on the football field in front of 100,000 people? He said, yes. I said you do a front flip and land on your feet at the 50-yard line? He said yes. I said, then local TV is gonna be a piece of cake,” Rhodes said with a laugh.

He added that it became a running gag with Derrick offering to show Chuck how to do that front flip and the veteran forecaster always saying he was too busy.

One of Ometz’s first public speaking engagements also gave them a chuckle. The group introduced the new, young forecaster as Gary Gomez, instead of Derrick Ometz.

It stuck. The weather team, which also included Rob Dixon, would often refer to Ometz as Gary Gomez. Chuck still laughs thinking about it.

A viewing and funeral service were held in Mechanicsburg last weekend.