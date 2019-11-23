abc27 Sports Director Gregg Mace passes away at 65

abc27 Sports Director Gregg Mace passed away today at the age of 65. Gregg started his career at abc27 in 1979 as the station’s first weekend sports anchor. He would soon become the station’s sports director where he remained for the next 40 years.

During his career here, Gregg produced first class coverage of everything from Penn State bowl games to spring training. He covered Super Bowls, National Championships and World Series titles. As a native of Baltimore, Gregg never missed an Orioles’ home opener for 54 years.

Gregg was the first in the Midstate to produce a half-hour Friday Night Football show which later expanded to the Midstate’s first 45 minute Friday Night Football show. He was dedicated to covering high school sports of every variety.

As important as his career was to him, his family came first. That included Caroline, his wife of 35 years and Kyle, their sports-loving son. They joined Gregg just weeks ago when he won the Silver Circle Award for lifetime achievement at the Mid-Atlantic Emmy Awards.

Midstate sports coverage will never be the same and Gregg will be sorely missed by his family, his friends, his co-workers and his fans.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for the Mace Family.