ABC27 volunteers for Nexstar Founder’s Day of Caring

Thousands of Nexstar employees in over 100 television markets across the country volunteered in their communities Monday as part of Nexstar Founder’s Day of Caring.

Several news anchors, reporters, photographers and other ABC27 staffers spent the day packing boxes of food at the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank and backpacks of food at New Hope Ministries in Dillsburg.

The backpacks will go to hungry children in Adams, Cumberland, and York counties. About 1,400 backpacks go out to kids in those counties every week.

More than 1,000 local pantries partner with Central Pennsylvania Food Bank to distribute 48 million pounds of food every year. Their pantry has milk, eggs, fresh produce, canned and frozen foods.

Each shopper is offered unlimited produce to encourage healthy eating habits. Those who shop there are allowed a certain number of processed items.

The Central PA Food Bank serves 27 counties from the New York line to the Maryland border.

“We have some people so grateful that sometimes they’re in tears with the food they got,” said Perry County Food Pantry executive director John Kiner said. “It’s kind of touching, really.”