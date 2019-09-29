abc27 won 5 Mid-Atlantic Emmy awards

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Mid-Atlantic Emmy awards were held Saturday night in Pittsburgh. Several members of the abc27 news team left winners.

Anchor Dennis Owens and photographer Anthony Durso won twice, for a report on the dairy industry, and an arts and entertainment piece. Durso won a third award in the category for general assignment report within 24 hours, called “This Aircraft Is a Time Machine.”

Reporter Christine McLarty won a video journalist award. Meteorologist Eric Finkenbinder won in weather anchor reporter category.

Gregg Mace entered the prestigious silver circle society. It’s awarded to journalists, who have been in broadcasting for over 25 years. Recipients are respected mentors, valued colleagues, and creative contributors.