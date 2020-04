People reenact the crucifixion of Jesus on Good Friday on a hill outside the village of San Mateo, Tepotzotlan, Mexico, Friday, April 19, 2019. Holy Week commemorates the last week of the earthly life of Christ culminating in his crucifixion on Good Friday and his resurrection on Easter Sunday. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) –The Harrisburg Diocese and several of Its parishes are live streaming services for Holy Week.

Abc27 will air Friday’s Good Friday Liturgy from Saint Patrick Cathedral starting at 3 p.m.

“Hot Bench” which normally airs at that time will run at 1:06 p.m. Saturday morning

Abc27 will also air the Easter Sunday Mass from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday Afternoon on abc27.