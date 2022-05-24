CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A crash on I-81 is causing traffic delays Tuesday afternoon in Cumberland County.

According to 511PA, the accident is on I-81 southbound at Exit 59: PA 581 East/to US 11 – Camp Hill.

There is a shoulder closed and traffic is backed up for several miles. It’s currently not known how many vehicles are involved or if there are any injuries.