NEW BUFFALO, Pa. (WHTM) — An accident has disrupted traffic and injured one on a portion of Route 11/15 in Perry County.

According to dispatchers, the road was closed for a time in southbound lanes just north of New Buffalo. 511PA showed there was a lane restriction in place.

State Police have confirmed that one person was injured and was taken to the hospital via helicopter. Eyewitnesses to the crash have seen the injured person being put onto a helicopter that was waiting at a nearby baseball field

Photo: John Arbogast

Photo: John Arbogast

Photo: John Arbogast

Video by John Arbogast