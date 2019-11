Emergency dispatchers say a few accidents occurred on I-83 in York County and also n the Pennsylvania Turnpike between the Lebanon-Lancaster and Harrisburg East interchanges after a light snow early Sunday.

Traffic is slow on I-78, I-81, I-83, and the Turnpike.

Wet, slushy snow fell in parts of Lebanon, Lancaster and York counties.

Dispatchers say the northern and eastern parts of the state seem to have received the worst of the weather.