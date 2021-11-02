Active-duty soldier extradited to Pennsylvania for alleged sexual communication with teenager

MOUNT JOY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — An active-duty soldier station in Louisiana has been extradited back to Pennsylvania for allegedly having sexual communication with a 13-year-old woman.

According to Northwest Regional Police, Detective Chuck Tobias received a complaint of a 20-year-old man repeatedly contacting a 13-year-old woman from Mount Joy Township through social media. Allegedly, the man knew the woman’s age and proceeded to solicit sexual videos and sexual contact from the woman.

Upon investigation, Det. Tobias discovered the man was an active-duty soldier stationed at Fort Polk, Louisiana. An arrest warrant was acquired and the extradition was served. The man, Ian C. Jones, arrived in Pennsylvania on Oct. 27. He was charged with solicitation statutory sexual assault, sexual abuse of children, criminal use of communication facility, corruption of minors, and solicitation indecent assault.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here!

Jones was arraigned by District Judge Spnaugle and was put in Lancaster County Prison with a $100,000 bail.