WAYNESBORO, Pa. (WHTM) — People are being asked to avoid the 100 block of Harrison Avenue in Waynesboro Borough due to an active police incident, according to a tweet from Pennsylvania State Police Troop H Public Information Officer Megan Frazer.

The incident was active but isolated as of 5:50 p.m. on July 17. Frazer says there is no threat to the public, although people are urged to avoid the area.

Waynesboro Police will be releasing additional information about the incident.