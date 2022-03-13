CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police spent Sunday night surrounding a home in Cumberland County. As of Monday morning, not much has been said on what happened, only that it is an active death investigation.

According to Pennsylvania State Police PIO Megan Ammerman, the incident was on the 2200 block of Newville Road. Neighbors say they were told by police to lock their doors.

Newville Road is located in Carlisle just off the Pennsylvania Turnpike. Police remained on the scene throughout the evening and into the early morning hours on Monday.

Around 4:30 a.m. Monday morning, surrounding roads were finally reopened and police reported there was no longer a threat to the public. It is still unclear what took place prior to the police’s arrival.

This is a developing story as abc27 learns more.