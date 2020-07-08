Activist to hold additional flag-burning protest in Gettysburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — After burning several flags on the Capitol steps in Harrisburg for a demonstration, Midstate activist Gene Stilp is looking to hold a similar one in Gettysburg.

Stilp says he protesting against “the continued commercialization of Confederate symbols by Gettysburg merchants that glorify Confederate symbols.”

Three flags will be burned, all having relation to the Trump campaign’s flag: a Trump/Russian flag, a Trump/Confederate flag, and a Trump/Nazi flag.

Stilp says he has previously sent criminal complaint letters to U.S. attorneys asking that the president be indicted for “criminally negligent homicidal actions” during the coronavirus pandemic.

The protest will take place at the Adams County Courthouse July 14 at noon.

