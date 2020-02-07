Actress Kristen Bell praises Marysville ‘supermom’

Local
Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Jan. 18, 2017, file photo, Kristen Bell arrives at the People’s Choice Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

MARYSVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – A Perry County couple raising two toddlers with a rare cancer got a shoutout and more from Hollywood actress Kristen Bell.

Maryanne and Nathan Oakley, of Marysville, are the parents of Eva and Ella. The 2-year-old twins have a rare eye cancer that requires a lot of treatments.

The couple uses social media to advocate for cancer research, and that caught Bell’s attention. She posted a photo of Maryanne and the girls on her Instagram page, calling her a “supermom.”

Bell also gave kudos to dad for working two jobs.

She is sending the girls a year’s supply of children’s products from her Hello Bello company.

The family has a GoFundMe for the twins’ medical fund.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos

Don't Miss