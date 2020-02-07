Actress Kristen Bell praises Marysville ‘supermom’

MARYSVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – A Perry County couple raising two toddlers with a rare cancer got a shoutout and more from Hollywood actress Kristen Bell.
Maryanne and Nathan Oakley, of Marysville, are the parents of Eva and Ella. The 2-year-old twins have a rare eye cancer that requires a lot of treatments.
The couple uses social media to advocate for cancer research, and that caught Bell’s attention. She posted a photo of Maryanne and the girls on her Instagram page, calling her a “supermom.”
Bell also gave kudos to dad for working two jobs.
She is sending the girls a year’s supply of children’s products from her Hello Bello company.
The family has a GoFundMe for the twins’ medical fund.
View this post on Instagram
Maryann Oakley is a supermom based in Harrisburg, PA, caring for her twin two-year-old girls, Ella and Eve, who have eye cancer known as Retinoblastoma, which is a very rare occurrence in twins. Maryann’s husband, Nathan, works two jobs, seven days a week, as numerous complications have led to more treatments and doctor visits. We’re in awe of Ella and Eve’s strength and we’re sending so much love, peace (and a Year of Hello Bello Bundles X 2) to you, Oakley Family! ❤️ @oakley_twins @hellobello