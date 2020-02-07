Actress Kristen Bell praises Marysville ‘supermom’

FILE – In this Jan. 18, 2017, file photo, Kristen Bell arrives at the People’s Choice Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

MARYSVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – A Perry County couple raising two toddlers with a rare cancer got a shoutout and more from Hollywood actress Kristen Bell.

Maryanne and Nathan Oakley, of Marysville, are the parents of Eva and Ella. The 2-year-old twins have a rare eye cancer that requires a lot of treatments.

The couple uses social media to advocate for cancer research, and that caught Bell’s attention. She posted a photo of Maryanne and the girls on her Instagram page, calling her a “supermom.”

Bell also gave kudos to dad for working two jobs.

She is sending the girls a year’s supply of children’s products from her Hello Bello company.

The family has a GoFundMe for the twins’ medical fund.