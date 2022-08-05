GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Adams County SPCA has taken in 30 beagles as part of the group of dogs to be removed from a mass breeding facility riddled with animal welfare concerns.

The Humane Society of the United States is coordinating the removal of approximately 4,000 beagles housed at an Envargo RMS LLC facility in Virginia, which bred dogs to be sold to labs for animal experimentation.

“It takes a massive network of compassionate, expert shelters and rescues to make an operation of this scale possible,” said Lindsay Hamrick, shelter outreach and engagement director for the Humane Society of the United States. “We are deeply grateful to each organization that is stepping up to find these dogs the loving homes they so deserve.”

The transfer plan was submitted by the Department of Justice and Envigo, with the agreement of the Humane Society of The United States. The transfer will take place in stages over the next 60 days, and the dogs will be up for adoption via The Adams County SPCA, as well as other shelters and rescues.

The plan comes as a result of a lawsuit filed against Envigo by the Department of Justice in May, alleging Animal Welfare Act violations at the facility. Repeated federal inspections have resulted in dozens of violations, that dogs had received inadequate veterinary care and insufficient food, and they were living in unsanitary conditions.

All the dogs will be examined, fixed, micro-chipped, de-wormed, vaccinated for diseases, and tested for heartworms and Lyme disease before being put up for adoption.

For more information about the beagles at the Adams County SPCA, click here.