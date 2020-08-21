Adams County 17-year-old dead following car crash

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A 17-year-old from Adams County died at Wellspan York Hospital on Thursday, 10 days following a car crash, the Coroner’s Office said.

State police report on Aug. 10 around 7:48 p.m., that the teen was riding as a passenger in a car traveling east on the 200 block of Mountain Road. The driver then crossed to the other side of the road, hitting a utility pole and cement wall before the car stopped.

Both the driver and teen were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment. The driver’s identity and condition have not been released at this time.

The teen died yesterday from trauma to his head, an autopsy determined. He was not seatbelted at the time of the crash. His family has been notified.