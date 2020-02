NEW OXFORD, Pa. (WHTM) — Crews are responding to a fire at an Adams County home.

Dispatch says the fire started around 4 a.m. Thursday morning on the first block of East Locust Lane in New Oxford.

Crews have the fire under control but are still on the scene.

Irishtown Fire Company says one occupant was rescued by a fire chief on the scene.

No word on any injuries. The cause of the fire is under investigation.