BIGLERVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Police are investigating a fire at an Adams County residence that left one woman dead.

State police in Gettysburg responded to a report of a fire at a home on Diane Lane where they found 79-year-old Barbara Trimmer deceased.

Police say it happened around 11:45 p.m. Saturday night, and the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. ABC27 News will provide more information as it becomes available.