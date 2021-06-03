Adams County intersection improvement project starting next week, to last until 2022

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — An intersection improvement project is scheduled to begin next week at Route 94 and Route 234 in Reading Township.

The project includes the addition of four left turn lanes, signal upgrades, curbs and curb ramps, drainage improvements, and pavement markings.

There will be short-term lane closures during this project. Church Road (T-614) will be closed and detoured at a later date.

PennDOT asks that drivers be alert and proceed with caution through the work zone.

Work is expected to be completed by June of 2022.