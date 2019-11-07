Man assaulted daughter with piece of wood, police say

FAIRFIELD, Pa. (WHTM) — An Adams County man is facing multiple charges after police say he assaulted his daughter with a piece of wood.

The 53-year-old man got into a fight with his 25-year-old daughter on Oct. 27 and hit her with a piece of wood several times, police said. A news release did not include the man’s name.

Authorities allege the man first struck his daughter on the arm with a 2×6. She fell to the ground and covered her head and was then hit several times with a 4×4.

The victim was taken to the hospital and treated for injuries to her head, arm, and finger.

The man was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, and harassment.

