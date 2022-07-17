MOUNT PLEASANT TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – An Adams County man has died after a single-vehicle accident on Friday.

According to the York County Coroner’s Office, 38-year-old Travis Gladfelter was driving on the 1400 block of Fleshman Mill Road around 10:26 p.m. on Friday when the vehicle struck a stone wall.

Gladfelter was transported to Wellspan York Hospital where he died on Saturday evening of multiple blunt force trauma. Pennsylvania State Police in Gettysburg are investigating the crash.

The accident resulted in the second vehicle death of an Adams County resident this weekend after a teenager passed away from injuries sustained from a July 6 crash.