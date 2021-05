ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — A 20-year-old Adams County man was fatally struck by a vehicle around 11 p.m. Friday on the Carlisle Pike in Berwick Township.

Pennsylvania State Police identify the deceased as Max A. Rufalo of New Oxford. The person driving the vehicle’s name was not released.

Rufalo was reportedly walking southbound in the middle of the road where he was struck. Lifesaving efforts were done, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

There are no other injuries.