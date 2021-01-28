Adams County police department seizes over 70 pounds of marijuana, drug dealer arrested

On Jan. 27, Eastern Adams Regional Police Department were dispatched to Hilltop Self Storage in New Oxford, Adams County, where officers found over 70 pounds of marijuana, over $300,000 in value. (Photo courtesy of Adams County Office of the District Attorney.)

NEW OXFORD, Pa. (WHTM) — On Thursday, Adams County District Attorney Brian Sinnett announced the Eastern Adams Regional Police Department seized over 70 pounds of marijuana and arrested one individual who intended to distribute the drug in Adams County.

According to the Easter Adams Regional police, officers were dispatched to Hilltop Self Storage on the Carlisle Pike in New Oxford on Jan. 27.

A complainant said after purchasing the contents of a storage shed, vacuumed-sealed bags of marijuana were found inside a large, plastic toolbox left inside of the unit. Upon seizing the marijuana, officers collected a total of 63 bags of marijuana, weighing approximately 18 ounces each, according to the district attorney’s statement.

The street value of the seized drugs is over $300,000.

Photo courtesy of Adams Co. Office of the District Attorney

After the drug seizure, Easter Adams Regional PD was made aware of a potential suspect who illegally possessed the marijuana. According to the district attorney, Andreas Garcia-Grajeda of New Oxford was arrested and charged with Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance.

Garcia-Grajeda is set to appear in court for his alleged involvement with the investigation on Feb. 3, 2021.