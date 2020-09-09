Adams County police looking for 74-year-old missing man

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Eastern Adams Regional Police Department is asking for public assistance in finding a 74-year-old man who is believed to be at special risk of harm.

Police say Winston Wade McKinney was last seen near East Locust Lane in Oxford Township on Sept. 9 around 1:00 a.m. McKinney is described as a white male, 5’11 and 155 pounds, police. He has short gray hair and brown eyes.

He is operating a 2012 red Ford F-150 bearing West Virginia registration IUC-189.

Anyone with information on McKinney is asked to call 911 or the Eastern Adams Regional Police Department at 717-624-2101.