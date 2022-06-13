(WHTM) – An Adams County woman has died months after sustaining injuries during a home invasion and assault.

According to the York County Coroner’s Office, Barbara Laughman passed away on June 8 at a healthcare facility from injuries sustained during a December 2021 home invasion where her husband fatally shot the suspect.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, David Schaffer forced his way into the Laughman’s home and assaulted the couple. Troopers say Barbara Laughman’s husband shot Schaffer multiple times and Barbara was flown from the scene in critical condition from injuries sustained by Schaffer’s assault.

State Police at the time said Shaffer lived nearby but did not seem to know or target the Laughman’s personally.

Get the latest news, sports, weather, and breaking news with the abc27 Newsletters. Sign up today!

The York County Coroner’s Office says Laughman’s death was ruled a homicide and because Schaffer was deceased there will be no autopsy. Pennsylvania State Police in Gettysburg are the investigating police agency.