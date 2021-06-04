Additional charges filed against Perry County District Judge

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced Friday a Perry County Magisterial District Judge previously charged with the indecent assault of a 12-year-old boy, has now been charged with intimidating a witness in the investigation of sexual misconduct by a state constable.

In November, Michael Schechterly, 58, of Newport was taken into custody following an investigation by Pa. State Police. This came after concerns from community members were made about Schechterly’s contact with children.

Schechterly now faces additional charges of intimidation, obstruction, and official oppression for using his authority as a judge to intimidate a woman who was both a witness and an alleged victim in a State Police investigation of a state constable in 2013. These allegations were found during a 2020 investigation into the original charges.

Investigators learned that Schechterly became aware of the complaints in February 2013. Schechterly then summoned the victim and constable in the case under his jurisdiction. The victim alleged Schechterly threatened her, in the presence of the constable, with criminal charges for false reports if she spoke out about the constable’s conduct. Since he maintained the case until 2015, and stayed as a judge, she was denied the ability to come forward.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistance Chief Deputy Attorney General Daniel Dye.