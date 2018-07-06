Additional West Nile Virus mosquito samples collected in York County

pixabay

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) - The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection's Vector Management says nine more York County mosquito samples have tested positive for West Nile Virus.

The Vector Management team collected 2 samples from Manchester Township, and 2 samples from Springettsbury Township on June 29.

The D.E.P. says more mosquito surveillance, including additional samples and larval control is being performed by Penn State Extension and Vector Management.

The Department is recommending York County residents continue taking steps to prevent the spreading of the virus, including taking time to inspect yards and dumping any stagnant water.

One bucket, or old tire in a backyard is enough to produce hundreds of thousands of mosquitoes in a season.

York County residents can contact the York County West Nile Virus Program by calling 717-840-2375. Keep in mind that the York County West Nile Virus Program attempts to educate residents about the importance of cleaning up.