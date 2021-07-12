Adopt a duck! But hurry … If you miss out, a few chickens and many rabbits remain

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — For nearly a month, it didn’t matter how badly anybody wanted them. “The 404,” as they came to be known, or the 404 animals rescued by Speranza Animal Rescue from allegedly deplorable conditions near Shippensburg, couldn’t be adopted out because they were under a mandatory quarantine period.

But that period is over, meaning most of the animals are eligible for adoption. In fact, most of the ducks are already spoken for. So are many of the chickens, although some remain. The sheep and the goats remain too sick for now. And Bartholomew the pigeon? Forget it.

Just as Speranza president and founder Janine Guido told abc27 News would be the case when we first met him, she confirmed Monday he’s not going anywhere.

About 125 of the original 404 animals remain at Speranza. It was the nine-year-old organization’s largest-ever rescue. And no rest for the weary: Speranza has now taken in another few dozen animals from an alleged hoarding situation.

To apply to adopt any of “the 404” or find out how you can help Speranza, contact them.