‘Adopt a senior’ Facebook group honors class of 2020

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM)- Three Harrisburg women are making sure the class of 2020 is getting the celebration they deserve. The group created a Facebook page to “adopt” a Central Pennsylvania senior. Parents can post a picture of their senior with a short bio. Sponsors get matched with a senior and can send a gift card, favorite snack or a small monetary donation.

The Facebook page is for both high school and college seniors. We have a link to the Facebook page below.

https://www.facebook.com/groups/566682887386760/