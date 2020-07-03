Advocacy groups approved to hold Gettysburg National Park event

GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Two groups will be at Gettysburg National Park tomorrow on the Fourth of July.

One will hand out literature about the Constitution and the Bill of Rights; The other will discuss the history of slavery.

Park officers say both groups will be small, around five or six people each, and both got permission because of the First Amendment protections of freedom of speech. Officials say there may be counter-protest groups in the park as well.

