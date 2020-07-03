Advocacy groups approved to hold Gettysburg National Park event

Local

by: WHTM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Two groups will be at Gettysburg National Park tomorrow on the Fourth of July.

One will hand out literature about the Constitution and the Bill of Rights; The other will discuss the history of slavery.

Park officers say both groups will be small, around five or six people each, and both got permission because of the First Amendment protections of freedom of speech. Officials say there may be counter-protest groups in the park as well.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos

Don't Miss