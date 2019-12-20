AG: 12 arrested for roles in drug trafficking ring

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Twelve people have been arrested for their roles in a drug trafficking ring that brought 6,000 Oxycodone pills and cocaine into the Franklin County area from New York City, authorities said Friday.

The alleged ringleader, 41-year-old David Bruce Darby of Chambersburg, is facing multiple charges including drug delivery resulting in death.

Attorney General Josh Shapiro said Darby delivered drugs to a 28-year-old Chambersburg woman who died from an overdose in August.

He said Darby’s girlfriend, Sarah Turesky, was also arrested and charged.

The 12 defendants and the charges against them are:

David Bruce Darby, 41, violations of the Controlled Substance, Drug, Device and Cosmetic Act; dealing in proceeds of unlawful activity; corrupt organizations; criminal conspiracy; drug delivery resulting in death; criminal use of a communications facility; and persons not to possess a firearm.

Sarah Catherine Turesky, 34, dealing in proceeds of unlawful activity; corrupt organizations; violations of the Controlled Substance, Drug, Device and Cosmetic Act; criminal use of a communication facility.

Delisha Keyon Redden, 39, violations of the Controlled Substance, Drug, Device and Cosmetic Act; corrupt organizations; drug delivery resulting in death (gave the pills to Darby); criminal conspiracy; and criminal use of a communication facility.

Cedric Stephens, 48, violations of the Controlled Substance, Drug, Device and Cosmetic Act; dealing in proceeds of unlawful activity; corrupt organizations.

Natasha Gomez, 38, violations of the Controlled Substance, Drug, Device and Cosmetic Act; dealing in proceeds of unlawful activity; corrupt organizations.

Jonathan Butler, 41, violations of the Controlled Substance, Drug, Device and Cosmetic Act; dealing in proceeds of unlawful activity; corrupt organizations.

Karen Marie Sloane, 49, violations of the Controlled Substance, Drug, Device and Cosmetic Act; dealing in proceeds of unlawful activity; corrupt organizations.

Alycia Logsdonm 30, violations of the Controlled Substance, Drug, Device and Cosmetic Act; corrupt organizations; criminal conspiracy; and criminal use of a communication facility.

Stacey Spoonhour, 39, violations of the Controlled Substance, Drug, Device and Cosmetic Act; corrupt organizations; criminal conspiracy; and criminal use of a communication facility.

David Hemphill, 57, violations of the Controlled Substance, Drug, Device and Cosmetic Act; corrupt organizations; criminal conspiracy; and criminal use of a communication facility.

Michael Campoli, 54, corrupt organizations; criminal conspiracy; and criminal use of a communication facility.

Malik Bonds, 39, violations of the Controlled Substance, Drug, Device and Cosmetic Act; corrupt organizations; criminal conspiracy; and criminal use of a communication facility.