AG DePasquale talks with Pennsylvania NAACP

Auditor General Eugene DePasquale hosted a Facebook live chat with Pennsylvania’s NAACP.

They discussed how the pandemic’s effect on the state’s African American community the civil rights organization’s president, Kenneth Huston, says there’s a major concern for how urban housing will be impacted long term.

Residents could have close proximity with others in those facilities. Huston says he has spoken with leaders across the state about forming a task force to provide health and safety education.

The NAACP says a lot of its work right now is focused on the post-COVID world-when lower-income communities may be in need of even more help than usual.