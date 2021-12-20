Ag. Secretary reminds farmers of deadline for tax credits to improve water and soil.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding is reminding farmers to apply by January 31, 2022, for $13 million in tax credits for improving water and soil quality. These credits are available through Pennsylvania’s Resource Enhancement and Protection Program (REAP).

“Taking care of the soil and water is an economic imperative for our farms, especially as we face increasingly harsh and unpredictable climate conditions,” said Redding in a press release. “REAP tax credits are just one element of our strategy to support farmers as they feed our future and grow a viable, sustainable Pennsylvania farm economy.”

About 350 farms in 54 counties were approved for the REAP tax credits in 2019 and 2020. Tax credits can be used in conjunction with funding from other funding sources such as the Environmental Quality Incentive Program, the Chesapeake Bay Program, or Conservation Excellence Grants.

More information about REAP can be found by clicking here.