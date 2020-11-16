AgChoice Farm Credit to donate $50,000 to Feeding PA and food banks

LUXEMBURG, IA – MAY 9: Iowa farmer Ernie “George” Goebel pulls a corn planter behind his John Deere tractor while planting corn in a field on the farm he was raised on May 9, 2007 near Luxemburg, Iowa. With the increase in demand for alternative energy some farmers have elected to switch to growing corn in order to produce the profitable ethanol fuel. In the nation approximately 90 million acres of corn are expected to be planted this season. (Photo by Mark Hirsch/Getty Images)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — AgChoice Farm Credit will donate $50,000 to Feeding PA and other food banks in Pennsylvania on Thanksgiving to help people in need get meals during the holidays and throughout the year.

The money will be distributed to six of Feeding PA’s member food banks, including the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank. The food that will be given out will be tailored towards Pennsylvania agricultural products.

“Our Shared Purpose: Inspiring Growth in Our Families, Businesses and Rural Communities continues to guide AgChoice Farm Credit, especially during these challenging times,” explains Darrell Curtis, AgChoice President and CEO. “We’re pleased to support Feeding Pennsylvania member food banks as they lend a hand to our neighbors in need with products from Pennsylvania farmers.”

According to a series of data analysis reports by Feeding America, Pennsylvania’s food insecurity rate is projected to increase to 15.9%, or more than 2 million Pennsylvanians as a result of temporary unemployment due to COVID-19.

Joe Arthur, Executive Director of the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank, echoed this sentiment from the food bank perspective. “We are so thankful to our friends at AgChoice Farm Credit for this generous financial contribution during our ongoing Crisis Response, and for their partnership over the years to support our fresh milk and dairy programs,” said Arthur.