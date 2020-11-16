HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — AgChoice Farm Credit will donate $50,000 to Feeding PA and other food banks in Pennsylvania on Thanksgiving to help people in need get meals during the holidays and throughout the year.
The money will be distributed to six of Feeding PA’s member food banks, including the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank. The food that will be given out will be tailored towards Pennsylvania agricultural products.
“Our Shared Purpose: Inspiring Growth in Our Families, Businesses and Rural Communities continues to guide AgChoice Farm Credit, especially during these challenging times,” explains Darrell Curtis, AgChoice President and CEO. “We’re pleased to support Feeding Pennsylvania member food banks as they lend a hand to our neighbors in need with products from Pennsylvania farmers.”
According to a series of data analysis reports by Feeding America, Pennsylvania’s food insecurity rate is projected to increase to 15.9%, or more than 2 million Pennsylvanians as a result of temporary unemployment due to COVID-19.
Joe Arthur, Executive Director of the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank, echoed this sentiment from the food bank perspective. “We are so thankful to our friends at AgChoice Farm Credit for this generous financial contribution during our ongoing Crisis Response, and for their partnership over the years to support our fresh milk and dairy programs,” said Arthur.
- Lancaster Police searching for suspect after Sunday morning stabbing
- AgChoice Farm Credit to donate $50,000 to Feeding PA and food banks
- Biden turns focus to US economy; Trump vows more challenges to election outcome
- Newsfeed Now: Promising new COVID-19 vaccine; HGTV star’s home burglarized
- Second stimulus checks: Where we stand halfway through November