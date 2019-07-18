Aging Department trusts local agencies are making Options program a priority

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The state Department of Aging tells us nearly 4,000 Pennsylvanians are currently on waitlists for the Options program. 52,000 people are enrolled.

Cumberland County is Pennsylvania’s 33rd local agency that’s been forced to create a waitlist for the Options program due to a lack of funding.

The program offers in-home assistance for senior citizens, including personal care and meal preparation.

The department says it trusts that local agencies of aging are making Options allocations a priority.

A representative added that the state has created new budget line items for additional aging funding.