Alarming spike in COVID-19 cases among residents and employees at Manorcare York South

YORK, Pa, (WHTM) –Manorcare Health Services in York South have confirmed that 36 employees and 18 of their residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

As of Friday, the center only had three patients and five employees who tested positive for coronavirus.

In just one day, those numbers spiked drastically as the state continues to loosen COVID-19 restrictions.

The 36 infected employees are now in quarantine.

“Many individuals who get tested are asymptomatic but having the tests helps us isolate and contain the virus earlier. We realize any news of COVID-19 is concerning to families and communities but we 100% support testing and are pleased to finally being heard and getting the tests we need. We do have the right systems in place to treat and manage the virus. I am working on getting more updated numbers although all the results are not back yet.” said Manorcare Spokeswoman, Beckert Julie.

Manorcare Health Services released the following statement:

The Department of Health notified ManorCare Health Services – York South, a not-for-profit, mission-focused skilled nursing and rehabilitation center, that we have confirmed positive cases of the novel Coronavirus. We know that the frail and elderly are especially susceptible to this virus. That’s why we are in close communication with our local health department, CDC and CMS to ensure we have the latest information and resources available. The health and well-being of our patients and employees remains our top priority.

We have taken significant additional precautions to minimize risk to patients and employees and have had systems and processes in place to help reduce the risks associated with the novel Coronavirus. We have precautionary measures designed to protect the safety and health of patients, employees and authorized visitors. We are:

Restricting new admissions.

Taking regular symptom and temperature checks of all residents. We have reduced our temperature threshold to 99 degrees so we can address any change in condition rapidly.

Increased our sanitizing and cleaning processes.

Reviewing all inventory for personal protective equipment, such as masks and gowns, and educating staff on proper use and disposal.

Working with the Department of Health, CDC and the community to minimize any additional risk.

Staying connected with families.

Regular updates and in-servicing of our care team.

Working with supply chain to ensure we have the appropriate PPE supplies.

Our precaution measures include creating an Airborne Isolation Unit or area (CAIU) as part of our infection control and treatment plan. This means:

We will designate an isolation unit for patients who meet our isolation criteria (higher risk patients).

The unit will have barriers installed to protect other residents and employees and keep higher risk patients in a focused treatment area.

We will have personal protective equipment dedicated to this unit.

As much as possible, we will have dedicated staff on the unit in CDC-approved Personal Protective Equipment (PPE). This means respiratory masks, gowns, face shields or goggles and gloves.

Special cleaning, disposal, laundry and sanitizing measures will be enforced.

Whether we have a novel Coronavirus positive case, can get tests, are waiting for test results or have patients who may need additional monitoring, we manage the risk at the same level of intensity and commitment by adding enhanced monitoring and screening as well as putting into place isolation practices for patients or quarantine for employees.

We communicate directly with employees, patients and their families if they are affected or if there is a risk of exposure in our facility. This information is constantly changing and for us to report that information publicly may just add concern and fear rather than allay it. We are happy to address any concerns or questions employees, patients and families have directly with them.

We are doing everything we can to minimize risks associated with the novel Coronavirus in our facility. We are in very close communication with our medical director, clinical support team, and local and state health officials about the appropriate steps to serve the best interests of our patients, employees and visitors. We are instructing our staff and patients to follow the recommended preventative actions. We appreciate the Department of Health’s support in identifying and addressing this issue as well. We continue to take every precaution to prevent the spread of the infection and keep families informed.

Our employees are working extremely hard and in a challenging environment. They have had to think outside the box to keep families and patients informed and connected, change how we serve meals, deliver therapy and present activities while maintaining social distancing, hygiene practices and wearing PPE. They are true health care heroes and deserve to be recognized as such.